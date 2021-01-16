(Newser) – The MyPillow guy hinting at martial law? That's apparently how it looked after a visit by Mike Lindell to the White House on Friday, when a Washington Post photographer caught a shot of the CEO's notes as he entered the West Wing. Jabin Botsford was the one who snapped the pic, and HuffPost tries to make out what Lindell's papers said, based on the bits and pieces that were visible. "Insurrection Act now as a result of the assault on the..." was one fragment. That was followed on the next line by "martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any..." Other eyebrow-raising phrases spotted include "be taken immediately to save the Constitution," "done massive research on these issues," and "Foreign Interference in the election. Trigger ... powers. Make clear this is China/Iran."

There was also a note that appeared to reference making Trump surrogate Kash Patel the acting CIA director. White House officials tell the New York Times Lindell met with Trump for no more than 10 minutes, and Lindell tells the paper he was given those notes by a lawyer he wouldn't name. "The attorney said, can you bring these to him?" he said. "It was stuff to help the American people." Lindell reportedly also met with national security adviser Robert C. O'Brien and White House counsel Pat Cipollone. He says officials appeared "disinterested" in his take on things, and he denies the notes he was holding said "martial law," though Botsford's photo clearly shows those words. The Daily Beast also talked to Lindell, who spilled much more about his meeting with Trump. Read the details here. (Read more Mike Lindell stories.)