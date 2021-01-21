As Biden Spoke, a Solemn Moment in Delaware

(Newser) – As President Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech in Washington DC on Wednesday, a lone man knelt at the Delaware grave of his son, Beau Biden, Delaware Online reports. “I was thinking of Beau Wednesday … I thought I would drive by Beau's grave and say a short prayer,” writes the Delaware News Journal’s Patricia Talorico, who took a photo of a uniformed man kneeling at the grave. “The man in the uniform bowed his head and clasped his hands. The image brought tears to my eyes.” Beau Biden, who served as Delaware’s attorney general, died of cancer in 2015.

story continues below

Talorico says she didn’t approach the man—"I couldn't bring myself to interrupt this poignant, solemn moment.” So she drove to a nearby roadway and listened to the rest of Biden’s speech. When it was over, she returned to the cemetery, located at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic church in Greenville, and found that the man was still there. “The journalist in me wanted to go back and find out his identity and ask why he was there,” she writes. But, she says, “Some things in life you just let be.” (Read more Beau Biden stories.)