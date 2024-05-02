Cops: Unfulfilled Suicide Pact Leads to Murder Charges

A 21-year-old woman who allegedly shot her best friend as part of a suicide pact that went only half-fulfilled is facing murder charges in Utah. Heavenly Faith Garfield, arrested Tuesday, is held without bail in Utah County, facing charges of murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Her father called 911 around 3:30pm Tuesday, saying his daughter shot her unidentified friend, also 21, around 10:45am that day, per CBS News . Garfield and the victim had been discussing a suicide pact for weeks, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Responding to a home in Saratoga Springs, officers "found a 21-year-old female who was obviously deceased," per the affidavit. The woman had been struck with a 9mm bullet fired from a handgun found near the victim's body, per KTVX. A friend of Garcia's told police that she and the victim had planned for one of the pair to kill the other before herself, KUTV reports. Garcia allegedly texted the friend to say she "intended on committing suicide, but was too scared to kill herself." (If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call the crisis lifeline at 988.)