Limbaugh's Show Prefaced the Trump Presidency

(Newser) – The death of Rush Limbaugh has prompted a deluge of assessments about his impact on American politics and culture. Not surprisingly, the split between left and right is more pronounced than usual. Some examples:

At Vox, Zack Beauchamp thinks obituaries calling him a "conservative provocateur" are sugar-coating things because Limbaugh's "stock in trade was bigotry and offense." (He ticks off lots of examples.) Limbaugh, he adds, had more sway over the American right than most political leaders, and "it is not a stretch to say that Trump’s presidency may not have happened without him." Limbaugh's mix of politics, insults, conspiracies, entertainment, and anger served pretty much as a template for Trump. Limbaugh may be dead, but "his brand of poisonous politics will not be laid to rest with him."

