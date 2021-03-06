Mindestabstandsregelung Is a Thing in Germany

(Newser) – The pandemic is changing not only our behavior but our language. The Conversation ticks off familiar examples including "quarantini," "covidiot," doomscrolling," and "zoombombing," while the Cleveland Clinic offers help dealing with "maskne," or mask-related acne. The Economist has a guide to new global slang, including "hamsteren," a Dutch reference to stuffing food in one's cheeks like a hamster that has turned into shorthand for panic buying. And on and on. But as the Washington Post reports, no nation has seen a linguistic influx as much as Germany, where more than 1,200 COVID-related words have been coined over the past year. German lends itself to long, compound words, explains the Post, leading to some real tongue-twisters. For example:

story continues below

Mindestabstandsregelung: minimum-distance regulation

Anderthalbmeter­gesellschaft: one-and-a-half-meter society

Mundschutzmode: mouth protection fashion

Gesicht­s­kondom: face condom, aka mask

Glühweinstandhopping: hopping between mulled-wine stands