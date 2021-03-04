2nd Sibling Sues Mariah Carey

(Newser) – Mariah Carey is now being sued by two of her siblings, whom she wrote about in her 2020 memoir. Carey's older brother, Morgan, has filed a lawsuit in Manhattan over mentions of violent interactions between himself and family members in The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In one passage, the singer writes that "it took 12 cops to pull my brother and father apart" during a "vicious fight" when Carey was a child. "I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too," she adds of Morgan, per TMZ, going on to describe a time when he "pushed my mother with such force that her body slammed into the wall, making a loud cracking sound." Morgan, who disputes the accounts and the portrayal of him as a violent and manipulative, is suing for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, per the BBC.

story continues below

This "clichéd and racially charged portrayal of two Black males engaged in a physical struggle never happened," reads his complaint, referring to the alleged father-son fight, per USA Today. It suggests the allegedly false characterization "was only the beginning of defendant Mariah Carey’s desperate attempt to vilify plaintiff, play the victim card and curry favor with the Black Lives Matter movement." Morgan Carey's lawsuit, also naming memoir co-author Michaela Angela Davis, comes a month after Carey's older sister filed a suit of her own, requesting $1.25 million for emotional distress. Alison Carey takes issue with the book's claims that she gave Valium to 12-year-old Mariah, threw hot tea on her, and tried to pimp her out to her boyfriend, whom Carey claims was running a prostitution ring, per the BBC. Alison Carey noted the singer gave no evidence to back up the "serious allegations." (Read more Mariah Carey stories.)