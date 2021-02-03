Mariah Carey's Sister Sues Her for $1.25M

(Newser) – There's apparently no love lost between Mariah Carey and her older sister, Alison Carey, who sued the pop star for intentional infliction of emotional distress Monday. Mariah published a memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, in September, and in it she alleges abuse at the hands of her sister, USA Today reports. Among other things, she says Alison, who is eight years older, threw boiling water on her, causing third-degree burns, and once tried to sell a then 12-year-old Mariah to a pimp, ETOnline reports. Alison's $1.25 million lawsuit claims there's no evidence for any of Mariah's claims, which Alison denies.

The memoir also alleges Mariah's brother, Morgan, was violent; Us reports that last year, Mariah referred to Morgan and Alison as her "ex-brother" and "ex-sister." Alison's lawsuit says Mariah is going after her "penniless sister," who is "broken" and "profoundly damaged" from past trauma including a 2015 attack, in order to sell books. Alison also says she was abused at the hands of their mother, who forced her to attend "terrifying middle of the night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices and sexual activity" when she was a child. Alison "has become severely depressed and uncharacteristically tearful since the publication of defendant's book and now struggles, after a long time clean, with alcohol abuse," the lawsuit states. Mariah has not responded to the suit publicly.