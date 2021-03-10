In One Shocking Second, Piece of Set Falls During Broadcast

(Newser) – To viewers, it looked like a potentially deadly accident. Luckily it wasn't. In an incident captured during a Tuesday broadcast on ESPN Colombia, a sizable set piece fell down and slammed into journalist Carlos Orduz. He was sitting at a desk at the time and seemed to be crushed beneath the falling piece, which Sports Illustrated noted "looked like a massive monitor." Cameras immediately cut away, and USA Today reports Orduz tweeted Wednesday that he emerged only bruised, and while he experienced "a blow to the nose," he didn't break it. "To those who wrote to me and greeted me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine, thank God after the medical check-up," he said. (Read more strange stuff stories.)