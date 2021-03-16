Redditors Who Bought GameStop Pick Next Investment

(Newser) – The WallStreetBets Reddit group has landed on its next investment: gorillas. Yes, really. The redditors who sent shares of GameStop (GME) soaring in January go by the nickname "apes," and on Saturday, one of those apes posted the following: "Adopted a gorilla." He did so in GameStop's name from the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International, and Urungano was far from the only gorilla to have been claimed by the community. CNN reports the fund typically sees 20 of the symbolic adoptions in a weekend; since Saturday it has fielded thousands and received more than $300,000 in donations. People reports the fund helps safeguard two endangered gorilla species in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the Virunga Mountains of Rwanda and Congo.

CNN flags a post from a WallStreetBets member who suggested this was just the beginning. "Apes on Reddit will use (gains) to donate to good causes, pay medical bills, help the needy in their communities," the post reads. "I can't wait for wealth to be given back to the little guy and have everyone benefit from it." Indeed, some have talked about the possibility of giving some of the money their GameStop holdings brought them to GameStop retail workers. Though the stock is down from its $350 apex, it was trading at $214 as of this writing. The fund played up the theme on Twitter, writing, "As it turns out, gorillas are a great #investment ! Gorillas live in the Congo Basin, the second largest rainforest in the world and a natural defense against #climatechange . When we save gorillas, we save the planet. How’s that for #ROI?" (Read more Reddit stories.)