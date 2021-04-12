New Christ Statue to Be Even Taller Than Rio's Giant One

(Newser) – Brazil is working on a statue of Jesus Christ that could, in theory, look down on the famous Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. Rio's 90-year-old statue is 125 feet tall; the new one, which is being constructed in Encantado, nearly a thousand miles away, will stand 140 feet, the BBC reports. That height includes the pedestal, and will make the Christ the Protector statue the world's third-largest of Jesus. In the No. 1 spot is Indonesia's Jesus Buntu Burake statue (nearly 172.5 feet high including pedestal), and the runner-up is Poland's Christ the King statue (just a smidge over 172 feet high including mound). Other statues, including ones depicting the Buddha or the Virgin Mary, are even taller.

Encantado's statue will measure 118 feet from the tip of one outstretched arm to the other; the head and arms were added last week, Yahoo News reports. Visitors will be able to travel more than 130 feet up the statue to look out from the chest area. Encantado's mayor, who later died of COVID-19, came up with the idea, AFP reports. It will cost $350,000 and is expected to be completed later this year after being started in 2019. Donations from individuals and businesses are funding it. (Read more Brazil stories.)