Attendees of Failed Fyre Festival Could Get Thousands

(Newser) – Some 277 people who traveled to the Bahamas for Fyre Festival in 2017 could be getting a payout. A class-action lawsuit has been followed by a settlement between ticketholders and the trustee of Fyre Festival assets, filed in US Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, that would see attendees receive $7,220 each. It still needs to be approved in a May 13 vote, reports the Guardian. Attendees, who spent up to $12,000 just on event tickets, were promised a luxury experience on the Bahamian island of Exuma over two weekends that would see them take in the musical talents of Major Lazer, Migos, and Blink-182 while dining on meals prepared by celebrity chefs. That's not what happened.

story continues below

The festival "turned out to resemble a disaster relief camp," as basic provisions weren't supplied, per the Guardian. No artists performed—the event was canceled on its opening day—and attendees instead choked down cheese sandwiches. The settlement is "a small but significant step for ticketholders who were defrauded and had their lives up-ended as a result of the fraudulent conduct by [organizer Billy] McFarland," who is serving a 6-year prison sentence, Ben Meiselas, lead attorney for the class-action suit, tells Variety. He adds the final payout may be less than $7,220, depending on the outcome of Fyre's bankruptcy case with other creditors. But "there will be monetary relief in some form or fashion pending approval." (Kendall Jenner paid up after promoting the event.)