(Newser) – Chelsea Clinton appeared Thursday on The View, and she took the opportunity to make a request of Donald Trump while she was there. Speaking about the COVID vaccine and the apparent reluctance of white Republican men to get it, the former first daughter suggested the former president release photos of himself and wife Melania receiving their own vaccinations, as reportedly happened in January before they left the White House, per the Hill. "I think it's the right thing to do—full stop," Clinton noted. "Right now we know that President Trump remains the most popular figure for that demographic, and so ... if you were willing to kind of be a poster child of vaccines and of vaccinations ... I think that it would make a difference." Forbes reports that, per a recent poll, 49% of GOP men say they won't get the vaccine, with 47% of Trump supporters overall saying the same.

story continues below

Clinton added that Trump showing himself getting vaccinated would allow him to "claim credit for the enormous progress that his administration did help enable through Operation Warp Speed." "It's never too late," Clinton said. "Although he may not be on Twitter any longer, he certainly seems to always find ways to have his voice heard." Clinton also went after another big name in conservative circles this week, insinuating Facebook should ban Tucker Carlson, or at least some of his posts. Per the Independent, Clinton took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the fact that the Fox News host's recent take suggesting the COVID vaccine doesn't work had become the No. 1 post related to vaccines on the social media platform. "@TuckerCarlson consistently spews racist, bigoted, anti-Semitic hate and misinformation across his platforms," Clinton tweeted Thursday. "He doesn't deserve a microphone." (Ivanka Trump's vaccination selfie, meanwhile, didn't go over too well.)