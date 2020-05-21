Kendall Jenner Was 'So Hyped' —And Now Has to Pay $90K

(Newser) – Kendall Jenner has dished out $90,000 to settle a lawsuit over the disastrous Fyre Festival—you know, the one that spawned two documentaries and got its organizer sent to prison on wire fraud charges. Jenner was sued in an effort to recover money for creditors who invested in the boondoggle, People reports. A lawsuit filed by Gregory Messer, who's recovering the funds, says Jenner was paid $275,000 for a single Instagram post promoting the festival. "So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival," the model wrote, per Forbes. "Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay."

Messer's lawsuit claims that Jenner failed to mention she was paid for the post and "intentionally led certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe" that Kanye West, her brother-in-law and founder of the G.O.O.D music label, would attend the Bahamas festival or even perform. But he was among the entertainers who never showed up. Instead, attendees found ramshackle FEMA tents, cheese sandwiches, and a chaotic atmosphere as the poorly-planned event came apart before their eyes. Organizer Billy McFarland, who raised $26 million for Fyre Festival, got 6 years in prison. Jenner denies any liability over the ill-fated scheme, per the Wall Street Journal. (Read more Fyre Festival stories.)

