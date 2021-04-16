Indianapolis Shooter ID'd as a 19-Year-Old

(Newser)
In Indianapolis, more questions than answers were in play Friday after the mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse that left eight victims dead and at least five others injured. The shooter also is dead, apparently by suicide. Coverage:
- Victims: Eight people were shot to death, four inside and four outside the facility, reports USA Today. Four others were injured by gunfire, and a fifth person was injured in an unspecified way.
- Shooter: Authorities have identified him as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana, reports the AP. Police searched an Indianapolis home and seized potential evidence, but there was no word on a possible motive. "There was no confrontation with anyone that was there," said Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt. "There was no disturbance, there was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting."
- Sikh community: Police Chief Randal Taylor made a point to note that a "significant" number of employees at the FedEx facility belong to the Sikh community, though whether that played a role in the shooting was unclear.
- Other shootings: This is the sixth public mass shooting in the US in five weeks, by the count of the Washington Post. A post at CNN lists 45 mass shootings (in which four or more people are shot) over the last month.
- Phones: FedEx prohibits employees from carrying phones while working at the facility, which was causing frustration with families and friends waiting for information at a nearby reunification center. "It is hard because if my friend had a phone, he would be able to contact me right away," one woman tells the Indy Star. “Even if it’s a message with one letter, you know he is living.” A company rep tells Business Insider that FedEx is now re-evaluating the no-phone policy. (It's a safety issue, to avoid distractions around machinery.)
- Biden: The president addressed the massacre Friday, calling gun violence an "epidemic." But "we should not accept it—we must act," he said, calling on Congress to pass tougher laws.
- Witness: FedEx worker Levi Miller said he heard the first shots and thought it was a car backfiring until he saw the shooter. "The man did have an AR in his hand, and he started shouting and then he started firing at random directions," Miller told the Today show, per USA Today.
- An attempt: Another worker, Timothy Bouillat, tells the Post that he saw one person retrieve a gun from a car, apparently to confront the shooter. But Bouillat says he saw the person on the ground moments later, evidently wounded. Police have not spelled out the details of how the attack unfolded.
