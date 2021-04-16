FedEx Shooting 'a Sight No One Should Ever Have to See'

(Newser) – Police in Indianapolis say they are still trying to determine details of the mass shooting that killed at least eight people at a FedEx warehouse near the city's airport Thursday night, including the number of people who were wounded. CNN reports that police say four victims were taken to hospitals from the scene, including one in critical condition, but other "walking wounded" apparently made their own way to hospitals. Police spokesperson Genae Cook said early Friday that police are "still trying to ascertain the exact reason and cause for this incident." They haven't determined whether the gunman was an employee at the facility, reports the AP. Police say the gunman apparently killed himself.

Cook said officers entered the building without hesitation after they were called to the facility around 11pm. "They went in, and they did their job," she said, per the Indianapolis Star. "And a lot of them are trying to face this because this is a sight that no one should ever have to see." Witness Levi Miller tells WTHR that he was working inside the building when he heard gunshots outside and saw a man enter with a rifle in his hand. He says he ducked as the man started shooting and "yellin' stuff that I could not understand." Other witnesses said they saw a "man with a submachine gun of some sort" firing outside the building. Six police chaplains were sent to a hotel where relatives waiting for news of loved ones gathered, reports the New York Times.