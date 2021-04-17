Images From Funeral of Prince Philip

(Newser) – Prince Philip was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral that honored his lifetime of service to the UK, the crown, and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II, per the AP. The widowed British monarch, setting an example amid the coronavirus pandemic, sat alone at the ceremony, dressed in black and with her head bowed in prayer. Philip, who died April 9 at age 99, was honored at Windsor Castle in a service steeped in military and royal tradition but also pared down. The entire royal procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of the castle but was shown live on television. Coronavirus restrictions meant that only 30 people were allowed inside the castle's St. George’s Chapel, including the queen, her four children, and her eight grandchildren.

Prince Charles, heir to the throne, sat opposite the monarch alongside his wife, Camilla. Prince Andrew was two seats to the queen's left. Prince William and his wife Kate sat opposite from his brother Prince Harry, who had traveled back from California without his pregnant wife Meghan. People across Britain observed one minute of silence just before the funeral got underway. Philip's coffin traveled to the chapel on an adapted Land Rover designed by Philip himself. Grandsons William and Harry also walked behind the coffin, although not side by side. The brothers, whose relationship has been strained amid Harry's decision to quit royal duties, flanked their cousin Peter Phillips. For many viewers, the moment stirred memories of William and Harry at 15 and 12, walking behind their mother Princess Diana's coffin in 1997, accompanied by their grandfather Philip.