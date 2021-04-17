FBI: Mother Warned Police About FedEx Shooter

(Newser) – Police in Indianapolis say they are still trying to figure out a motive in the shooting at a FedEx warehouse that left eight victims dead. Authorities have identified the gunman, who police say killed himself at the scene, as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indianapolis. As it turns out, he had been on the radar of police and the FBI. Coverage:

Last spring, Hole's mother told police she feared he would commit "suicide by cop," per the Washington Post. The FBI says authorities interviewed Hole, detained him temporarily because of mental health concerns, and seized a shotgun from his home. Agents found no evidence of a crime or that Hole harbored racist views. The gun was not returned. The victims: The eight people killed have been identified as Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74. Four are members of the Sikh community. The Indianapolis Star is gathering details on them here.

The eight people killed have been identified as Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74. Four are members of the Sikh community. The Indianapolis Star is gathering details on them here. Grandchild: “I have several family members who work at the particular facility and are traumatized," says Komal Chohan, a grandchild of Amarjeet Johal, per the AP. "My nani, my family, and our families should not feel unsafe at work, at their place of worship, or anywhere. Enough is enough—our community has been through enough trauma.”