Carlson: If I Was Younger, I'd Consider Leaving America

(Newser) – Tucker Carlson says he's so unhappy with society and the media in America that if he was a younger man, he would consider leaving. In an interview with sports website Outkick, the Fox host questioned some of his life choices and attacked his fellow journalists as "cowards" and "cringing animals" who refuse to chase "the tough stories on the people with the most power," the Guardian reports. "The media is basically Praetorian Guard for the ruling class, the bodyguards for Jeff Bezos," he said. "That's the opposite of what we should have." The journalists of his youth were "fearless," Carlson said, but today's are "small-minded, status-obsessed, insecure." "I really hate them for it," said Carlson, whose new Tucker Carlson Originals show launched on the Fox Nation streaming service Friday.

On his main show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson regularly attacks lesser-known journalists, some of whom have reported harassment and death threats afterward, the Washington Post reports. During the Outkick interview, Carlson also slammed "liberal arts education" and said he wished he hadn't gone to college. He said he pushed all four of his children to skip college, though none of them have done so. Asked what he would do it he was 30 years younger, the 52-year-old said he would move to Idaho or Montana to start his own newspaper instead of becoming part of a "system based on lies"—or just leave the country altogether. "I love America, but if I were 22, I might look to see if there's another place that's going to treat me as an individual and not as a member of a tribe," he said.