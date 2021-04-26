Internet Down for 'Uniquely Canadian' Reason

(Newser) – About 900 customers in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, lost internet, cellphone, and cable TV service for nearly 12 hours over the weekend thanks to what a telecom company spokesperson refers to as a "uniquely Canadian turn of events." Namely, beavers. Some of the critters chewed through crucial fiber cables, taking the internet down around 4am Saturday, the CBC reports. To get to the cables, the beavers first had to dig three feet underground, then chew through the 4.5-inch conduit protecting the cables. Yet chew through the cables they ultimately did, at not just one point but several. The CBC has pictures showing the beavers apparently using materials from the telecom company to build a dam. Service was restored around 3:30pm Sunday, CTV reports. (Read more strange stuff stories.)