 
X

We've Been Launching Jellyfish Into Space for Years

As well as spiders, frogs, and mouse sperm, per this odd list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted May 5, 2021 12:01 PM CDT

(Newser) – Why in the world would we launch mouse sperm into space? And no, "why not?" isn't the answer we're looking for. Astronomy.com has the more valid one: We want to learn how different objects and items react once they've left Earth's atmosphere. The site has compiled a list of some of the strangest things we've hurled into the cosmos in the name of science, including said mouse sperm. In that case, the freeze-dried samples that enjoyed a nine-month stay at the International Space Station ended up producing perfectly healthy baby mice once back on Earth. Here, some other items that have said goodbye to terra firma to help mankind:

story continues below

  • Slime
  • Tissue chips
  • Jellyfish
  • Salmonella
  • Microscopic "water bears"
  • Honeybee colonies
  • Spiders
  • Japanese rice fish (medaka)
  • Bullfrogs
Check out the list for more details on these cosmic items. (Read more outer space stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X