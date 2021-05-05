(Newser) – Why in the world would we launch mouse sperm into space? And no, "why not?" isn't the answer we're looking for. Astronomy.com has the more valid one: We want to learn how different objects and items react once they've left Earth's atmosphere. The site has compiled a list of some of the strangest things we've hurled into the cosmos in the name of science, including said mouse sperm. In that case, the freeze-dried samples that enjoyed a nine-month stay at the International Space Station ended up producing perfectly healthy baby mice once back on Earth. Here, some other items that have said goodbye to terra firma to help mankind:

Slime

Tissue chips

Jellyfish

Salmonella

Microscopic "water bears"

Honeybee colonies

Spiders

Japanese rice fish (medaka)

Bullfrogs