DA Candidate's Site Includes 'Girl in My Bathtub' Section

(Newser) – A candidate for Philadelphia DA has an unusual entry on his campaign website: "Girl Found in My Bathtub." Per the Daily Beast, Charles Peruto Jr. is a Republican running to unseat the city's current progressive DA, Larry Krasner, and in his quest to do so has addressed the 2013 discovery of his then-girlfriend's corpse in his mansion. On his site, Peruto, 66, says he'd been dating 26-year-old Julia Law for "about 6 weeks" when her body was found in his bathtub. While Peruto says he and others believed Law drowned, the many vodka bottles discovered at the scene suggested, and tests later confirmed, the cause of death was alcohol intoxication, per The Hill. Peruto writes that he was cleared of any crime by detectives, but that a "bitter enemy of mine, District Attorney Seth Williams, decided to present this case to the Grand Jury."

Peruto says he was filmed by "major TV stations" every time he left his home during the ordeal, which ended, at least officially, when he was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. But Peruto says the case has since followed him through his career as a criminal defense attorney, and that he's clearing the air once and for all as he attempts a pivot to DA. Instead of ending his statement on that note, however, Peruto reveals a second purpose of his unlikely campaign messaging: to further his feud with Seth Williams, who ended up later going to federal prison on bribery charges. "This is my complete explanation for the darkest moment of my life," he writes in closing. "I'm glad I'm here to tell you about it, and Seth Williams is reporting to his probation officer, having since been released from prison."