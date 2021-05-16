Free Waterfront Office Space, but There's a Catch, Of Course

(Newser) – Dreading your eventual return to the office? The federal government is making available for free some waterfront workspaces with killer views that are sure to entice. But there's a catch. The General Services Administration says the U.S. Coast Guard has decided it no longer needs four of the nation's most picturesque lighthouses, and it's inviting certain types of organizations to take them over at no cost. The GSA, which has been getting rid of its large inventory of obsolete lighthouses, said Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown, Rhode Island—America's third-oldest lighthouse, which the defeated British forces burned out of spite in 1779 as they withdrew from the new nation—is up for grabs. So are Watch Hill Light in Westerly, Rhode Island; Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Light in Ohio; and Duluth Harbor North Pierhead Light in Minnesota.

Conditionally, that is: The government says it'll make the historic lighthouses and their outbuildings available free of charge to federal, state, and local agencies; nonprofit organizations; educational and community development agencies; or groups devoted to parks, recreation, culture, or historic preservation, the AP reports. Beavertail Light "has been determined to be excess to the needs of the United States Coast Guard,” which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, GSA spokesperson Paul Hughes said in a statement. Beavertail Light has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1977. The 64-foot granite lighthouse faces south where Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound meet, offering drop-dead-gorgeous ocean vistas.