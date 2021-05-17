Scott Baio, Ricky Schroder on Same Side in Costco Mask Fight

(Newser) – Former child star Ricky Schroder continues to make headlines that have nothing to do with the entertainment industry. The issue this time: face masks. The Silver Spoons star posted a video to Facebook Saturday in which he berates a California Costco employee who wouldn't allow him inside without a mask, USA Today reports. The man explains to Schroder that in California and Los Angeles County—despite the CDC's recent announcement that those vaccinated against COVID-19 need not wear masks in most places—there is still a mask mandate in place.

Schroder, meanwhile, asked if the employee was just going to listen to "the people in power" who've "destroyed our economy," referring to them at one point as "our kings." Fellow '80s television star (and fellow conservative) Scott Baio chimed in on social media to support Schroder, Forbes reports. His take: "The Costco manager/employee said 'it's a law to wear the mask' IT IS NOT A LAW. IT IS A MANDATE FROM THE DICTATORS!" (It remains to be seen how Kirk Cameron feels about all this.)