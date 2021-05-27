Rush Limbaugh’s Successors Are Chosen

(Newser) – It's going to take two people to try to fill the radio void of Rush Limbaugh on the right. Premiere Networks says Clay Travis, 42, and Buck Sexton, 39, will co-host a show in the noon to 3pm ET time slot, reports the Wall Street Journal. Both are radio veterans, though Travis might be better known as the founder of the sports website Outkick.com. The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show will begin airing June 21 across the country. Premiere has largely been airing old segments of Limbaugh's show (supplemented by live updates with guest hosts) since he died of lung cancer in February, and the Journal notes that those are bringing in a respectable 75% to 80% of the usual audience.

“We’re not going to replace Rush Limbaugh, we’re going to have an evolution of the show with fresh voices—those that grew up on Rush and admired him,” says Julie Talbott, president of Premiere Networks, which is owned by iHeartMedia. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Travis and Sexton will have an additional challenge. Radio stations around the country already have begun giving the Limbaugh time slot, or parts of it, to others, particularly Fox News regular Dan Bongino. (Limbaugh's death certificate had a six-word boast.)