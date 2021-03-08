Limbaugh's Death Certificate Has a 6-Word Boast

(Newser) – In life, Rush Limbaugh used to famously intone that he had "talent on loan from God." In death, the big claims persist. TMZ has discovered that his death certificate lists his occupation as "greatest radio host of all time." The site notes that Limbaugh's widow, Kathryn, provided information about her husband to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office in Florida for the document, making her the likely source of the line. The 70-year-old Limbaugh died last month of lung cancer. Meanwhile, former VP Mike Pence will narrate a four-part series on Limbaugh's life and career this week on the Fox streaming service Fox Nation, per the Hollywood Reporter. The show, Age of Rush, debuts on Wednesday, and THR notes that Pence is a former radio host himself.

story continues below

Pence, of course, wasn't the only White House occupant who was a fan. Former President Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year, and he spoke to Limbaugh a few days before his death. “His fight was very, very courageous and he was very, very sick and, you know, from diagnosis on," said Trump, per the New York Post. "It was just something that was not going to be beat, but you wouldn’t know it.” Limbaugh's show has been called a precursor to the Trump presidency, though the views are predictably split on whether that's a good or bad thing. (In Florida, the governor's order to lower flags in Limbaugh's honor caused controversy.)