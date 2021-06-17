One of the Biggest Diamonds Ever Is Found

(Newser) – There's no estimate yet on what price it may fetch, but it's safe to say the coffers of Botswana will be getting a nice little bump. Miners found a diamond believed to be the third-biggest "gem quality" stone in history, reports Reuters. (See what it looks like here). After a preliminary analysis, the 1,098-carat diamond is behind only the 3,106-carat Cullinan Diamond found in South Africa in 1905 and the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona diamond found in Botswana in 2015, per the CBC. The latter sold for $53 million, notes CNN. The still-unnamed diamond was unearthed through a joint venture between De Beers and a state-owned mining company. It's nearly 3 inches long, 2 inches wide, and 1 inch thick. (Read more diamond stories.)