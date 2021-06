Spencer Tscherpel, left, and his wife, Paige, embrace as they watch police officers line up for a procession after a shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday in Arvada, Colo. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

Spencer Tscherpel, left, and his wife, Paige, embrace as they watch police officers line up for a procession after a shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday in Arvada, Colo. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)