Meghan McCain Has a Warning for Biden on Abortion

(Newser) – As Catholic bishops in the US consider denying President Biden communion due to his support of abortion rights, Meghan McCain has made her feelings known. Abortion is murder, the View co-host said on the show Monday, per the Hill, and for Catholics, it's a cardinal sin. As such, she warned, Biden is "doing grave spiritual harm to himself and to this country" with his political support for a woman's right to choose. When Biden ran for president, he dropped his support of the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funds from being used for certain abortion services.

But he has also said that personally, he is against abortion. That doesn't fly with McCain, who, Fox News reports, is Baptist. "It's like saying, ‘Personally I'm opposed to murder but if you want to murder a little bit it's fine because it's not my problem,'" she said. At the Independent, Jennifer Stavros, a former Catholic who says she was pressured to keep her baby, calls McCain's views "toxic." But McCain doubled down on Twitter: "I do not care how much pressure or how uncool it makes me in media circles, I am ardently pro-life. I am proud to be and will always fight for the rights of the unborn. I wish the media would employ more than one woman on network tv instead of treating us like we're fringe freaks." (Read more Meghan McCain stories.)