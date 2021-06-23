Morgan Stanley to Bar the Unvaccinated

(Newser) – Investment bank Morgan Stanley plans to lift mask and physical distancing requirements in its offices next month, but only after banning unvaccinated workers, clients, and visitors. The company told its workforce on Tuesday that employees and clients who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be unable to return to offices that have a significant employee presence in New York City and New York's Westchester County starting July 12, CNBC reports. The New York Times reports the rule will also apply to visitors, though "the requirement relies on an honor system for now rather than proof of vaccination." Workers who are not fully vaccinated are expected to continue working remotely.

story continues below

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says this is completely legal, per the Times. Blackstone similarly began allowing fully vaccinated employees to return to its offices earlier this month, while BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, will allow only fully vaccinated US employees to return to its offices in July and August, per Bloomberg. It will require all employees to report their vaccination status by the end of this month. Goldman Sachs is also requiring that US employees disclose their vaccination status, per CNBC. Other banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, are asking workers to voluntarily disclose their vaccination status, per the Times. (Read more Morgan Stanley stories.)