Trailer for Karen Generates Sea of Unfavorable Reactions

All of the Karen things Karens do are wrapped up into a single Karen in Karen. That's a BET original horror movie without a release date, directed by Coke Daniels and starring Orange Is the New Black actor Taryn Manning in the title role. The trailer, now trending, shows Manning's Karen White telling a table of Black people at a restaurant to quiet down or she'll get the manager, calling the cops on apparently innocent Black teens, and installing security cameras as a Black couple (Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke) move into her neighborhood. Karen topples their trash can, at which point a kid makes the obvious more obvious, telling Burke's character, "She doesn't like Black people." The trailer suggests the drama escalates from there. Reactions:



It's "so heavy-handed and offensively bad that I'm unsure if it's supposed to be an actual film or a satire so entrenched in irony that it's unrecognizable as actual satire," writes Justin Kirkland at Esquire. "When there's a real-life epidemic of literal white women calling the cops on Black people, and endangering their livelihoods, making a horror film about it with nary a shred of nuance is probably not the way to go."

It "defies all logic," writes Savannah Walsh at Vanity Fair, noting Jordan Peele's Get Out "began trending as the Twitterverse pointed out that the complexity in Peele's horror satire was nowhere to be found in the Karen trailer." She describes "Karen's apparently complete lack of nuance when it comes to depicting racism and white privilege" and notes "the irony in Manning's casting, considering her past of seemingly defending Donald Trump and repeating rhetoric from the QAnon conspiracy movement."

