Britney Has a Message for Her Fake Supporters

Britney Spears' Instagram feed is a front row seat in her conservatorship controversy. A year ago, her fans tried to suss out whether she was in trouble by asking her to wear yellow if she needed help. Friday night, Spears addressed the issue as close to head-on as she ever had. In an Instagram post, she called out people who had recently publicly expressed support but hadn't been there for her in person when she needed them. She posted an image with an unattributed quote—"Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask"—with a long caption. Spears called out unnamed people, asking, "how dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????" she wrote.

"Please stop with the righteous approach," she wrote, adding three middle-finger emojis for emphasis. Commenters were pretty sure they know who this love letter was addressed to. "Jamie Lynn, this is for you," one wrote. Jamie Lynn Spears, Spears' younger sister, recently posted an Instagram story calling for an end to all the drama. Their mom, Lynn Spears posted a Bible verse and filed a legal document asking that Spears be able to choose her own lawyer, TMZ reports. Spears' staff has long asserted that the singer writes her own posts, but this most recent one had a markedly different tone than any others during her 13-year conservatorship, BuzzFeed reports. Spears won the right to choose her own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, on Wednesday.