Even Facebook CEO Must Pay the Dog Tax When Posting

(Newser) – You have to take Facebook rules seriously. Even—especially—if you’re CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. That’s a truth members of the immensely popular Dogspotting Society Facebook group were quick to point out when Zuck himself dropped in with a guest post. The problem? The group rules firmly prohibit any post that doesn’t include a picture of a dog. He posted an earnest and maybe a little boring post about the new experts feature in groups. “Admins can collaborate with group experts to host Q&As, share perspectives, and respond to questions,” he wrote. “SHOW US THE DOG,” was the immediate reply.

“We need pictures of your pup. It’s the rules,” another commenter wrote per the Daily Dot. "DANG IT Mark Zuckerberg YOU NEED A DOG PICTURE FOR TAX," someone posted, tagging the CEO. If Zuckerberg wasn’t initially a stickler, he came around. In a follow-up post, he thanked the group for letting him drop in and paid his taxes—eight truly adorable photos of Beast, the Zuckerbergs’ puli dog that looks like nothing so much as a cheerful, animated mop head. (Read more Facebook stories.)