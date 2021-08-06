(Newser) – If Andrew Cuomo thought the commotion might die down after New York state's attorney general released a report finding he'd sexually harassed at least 11 women, he may have been overly optimistic. A rep from the Albany County Sheriff's Office says one of the governor's accusers, an ex-state worker, has filed a criminal complaint against the 63-year-old Cuomo, believed to be the first of its kind against him, reports ABC News. The complainant is said to have worked as an aide to Cuomo and was IDed in AG Letitia James' report only as "Executive Assistant #1." Included in the "pattern of inappropriate conduct" noted by the complainant in the report: close hugs, during which Cuomo touched her butt; kisses, including on the lips; remarks about her personal life; and Cuomo sliding his hand up her blouse to grab her breast, so far the most serious accusation against him. Cuomo lawyer Rita Glavin addressed the groping claim on Tuesday.

"This claim is false, as the governor has stated repeatedly and unequivocally," she said, per ABC. The New York Times notes the complaint ups the chances that Cuomo will be hit with criminal charges. Experts say such groping behavior as described in the AG report could be classified as forcible touching, a misdemeanor. This may be just the beginning of Cuomo's legal troubles regarding the harassment claims: The legal team for former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan said earlier this week that she's planning on filing suit against the governor, after he allegedly retaliated against her for speaking up. "Our plan is to sue the governor and his ... co-conspirators," attorney Jill Basinger told Good Morning America. The state's Judiciary Committee is set to meet Monday to discuss the results of the New York State Assembly's impeachment probe into Cuomo, which officials say is "nearing completion." (Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)