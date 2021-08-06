Assailant Stabs 10 on Tokyo Train

(Newser) – A man with a knife stabbed at least 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo on Friday and was captured by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said. NHK public television said one passenger was seriously injured, per the AP. It said the suspect left his knife behind as he fled and later gave himself up at a convenience store. The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the tenth was able to walk away. The Japanese capital is currently hosting the Olympics, which end Sunday.

A witness at a nearby station where the train stopped said passengers were rushing out of the carriages shouting and asking for first aid. NHK said the suspect later walked into a convenience store and identified himself as the suspect on the news and said he was tired of running away. The store manager called police after seeing blood stains on the man’s shirt. Police have not speculated about a motive. While shooting deaths are rare in Japan, the country has had a series of high-profile killings with knives in recent years.