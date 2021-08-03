(Newser)
New York's attorney general has released the findings of her investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and it's seriously bad news for Cuomo. AG Letitia James on Tuesday said the 63-year-old governor sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws in doing so, reports the New York Times. The report also concluded that Cuomo retaliated against at least one of the women when she came forward with accusations. Details:
- The five-month investigation concluded that Cuomo harassed 11 women, one of whom was a state trooper, per the Washington Post. Some victims "suffered through unwanted touching and grabbing of their most intimate body parts," says Joon Kim, one of two outside attorneys who worked on the investigation.
- The 165-page report says Cuomo's office has a "hostile work environment" that is "rife with fear and intimidation," per the AP.
- The report is certain to ramp up calls for Cuomo to resign, notes Politico. If the governor refuses to do so, the report is expected to give momentum to impeachment efforts in the state Legislature.
- Cuomo has previously apologized for acting "in a way that made people feel uncomfortable," but he has steadfastly denied that he "touched anyone inappropriately," notes the New York Post. More recently, Cuomo has suggested that the investigation has been politically motivated because James intends to run for governor.
- Quoting James: "Specifically, the investigation found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women," she said in her remarks Tuesday. "The investigators independently corroborated and substantiated these facts through interviews and evidence, including contemporaneous notes and communications.”
