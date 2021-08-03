(Newser) – New York's attorney general has released the findings of her investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and it's seriously bad news for Cuomo. AG Letitia James on Tuesday said the 63-year-old governor sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws in doing so, reports the New York Times. The report also concluded that Cuomo retaliated against at least one of the women when she came forward with accusations. Details:

The five-month investigation concluded that Cuomo harassed 11 women, one of whom was a state trooper, per the Washington Post. Some victims "suffered through unwanted touching and grabbing of their most intimate body parts," says Joon Kim, one of two outside attorneys who worked on the investigation.

The 165-page report says Cuomo's office has a "hostile work environment" that is "rife with fear and intimidation," per the AP.

