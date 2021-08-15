3 Dead, 2 Critically Injured In Shooting At Texas Sports Bar

(Newser) – Two people got into an argument at a sports bar in San Antonio, TX, early Sunday morning that turned deadly. The argument spilled over into the parking lot of the Boom Boom sports bar and police were called at 3:35 a.m.—the bar was operating after hours. One man went to his car and retrieved a long gun, either a rifle or a shotgun, and fired into the air. Then, the Miami Herald reports, he started aiming. Three people were killed, and two more were hospitalized in critical condition, KSAT reports. The suspected gunman is still at large, and police have not identified him. (Read more Texas mass shooting stories.)