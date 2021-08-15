Texas Party Boat Flips, One Person Killed

(Newser) – A boat flipped onto its side in a thunderstorm, and one person is dead. The boat was 40 minutes into a 90-minute party cruise Saturday in Lake Conroe near Houston when a thunderstorm hit, and the boat capsized in choppy water, KPRC reports. There were 53 people aboard, authorities from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a statement.

People living near the lake were able to pull some of the passengers to safety. Karl Katzenberger, 80, of Montgomery, TX, was one of the people pulled from the water, but he died at a hospital shortly thereafter. All other passengers made it out of the water safely. A photo posted to Twitter by a witness shows the boat on its side in the lake.