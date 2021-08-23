Latest Polls Are Not Good News for Biden

(Newser) – Two new polls show President Biden's approval rating declining as COVID surges and bad news related to Afghanistan abounds:

NBC News: The poll found Biden's approval rating hit 49%, the first time it has dipped below 50%, and his disapproval rating hit 48%. In April, NBC's polling had him at 53% approval. However, between April and August his approval rating among Democrats only slipped from 90% to 88%.

The poll found Biden's approval rating hit 49%, the first time it has dipped below 50%, and his disapproval rating hit 48%. In April, NBC's polling had him at 53% approval. However, between April and August his approval rating among Democrats only slipped from 90% to 88%. CBS News: The poll also found Biden's approval rating has hit a low point, though it has approval and disapproval evenly matched at 50% each. In July, approval was 58% and disapproval 42%; in March, those numbers were 62% and 38%, respectively.

story continues below

RealClearPolitics' poll average currently has Biden's approval rating at 48.2%, while FiveThirtyEight's average has him sitting at 49.4%. Some specific findings from NBC and CBS: