Star Injured Filming Black Panther Stunt

(Newser) – Black Panther star Letitia Wright was hospitalized after an accident during an overnight shoot in Boston for the superhero movie's sequel. Marvel says the 27-year-old received minor injuries in a "stunt rig accident." She was released from the hospital after several hours, the BBC reports. The main shoot has been going on in Atlanta since June and sources tell Deadline that the accident won't affect the filming schedule. Wright is reprising her role as Shuri, princess of Wakanda, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, per the AP.

Other stars returning for the sequel, which has a July 2022 release date, include Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, and Angela Bassett. Ryan Coogler has returned as director. Chadwick Boseman, who played the title character in the first film, died of colon cancer last year and Marvel has said the role will not be recast and the character will not appear via digital effects. Nyong'o told Yahoo Entertainment earlier this year that the loss of Boseman was still "extremely raw" for the cast and Coogler. The director's idea, "the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world," she said. (Read more Black Panther stories.)