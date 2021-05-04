(Newser) – Marvel Studios announced its plans for upcoming releases in a 3-minute trailer Monday that included a name and date for the Black Panther sequel. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due in theaters on July 8, 2022, USA Today reports. Other characters and actors will return, but Marvel has said no one will take the place of the late Chadwick Boseman. The actor died last August at age 43. "His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past," studio President Kevin Feige said in December. "It's for that reason we will not recast the character." You can watch the Marvel trailer here.

The trailer also previewed Chloé Zhao's Eternals, including Gemma Chan as Sersi saying, "We're the ones who changed everything," per the Vulture. Its release date is Nov. 5. Brie Larson's Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, reaches theaters in November 2022. In between are Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel had already announced the debut of its first leading Asian superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, per USA Today. The film, starring Simu Liu, was pushed back from July to September. (Read more Black Panther stories.)