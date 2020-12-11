Here's How Black Panther Will Handle Chadwick Boseman's Death

(Newser)
If you think Chadwick Boseman is irreplaceable, you're not alone. Disney on Thursday revealed that the actor will not be replaced in the Black Panther sequel, despite the fact that he played the title character in the first film. His role, King T’Challa, will not be recast for the second movie, due out July 2022, the Grio reports; CBS notes that Disney said the choice was made in order to honor Boseman's legacy and portrayal of the character. Beyond that, details remain scarce: The movie will continue to explore "the world of Wakanda and the rich characters introduced in the first film," the Marvel Studios president said. Stars including Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke are expected to return. Boseman died of colon cancer in August at age 43. (Read more Chadwick Boseman stories.)