(Newser) – A Washington Post humor columnist who apparently has very particular taste buds is taking heat for slamming one specific genre in his latest diatribe: Indian food. Gene Weingarten, who's twice won the Pulitzer Prize for feature writing, penned a column last week about his various likes and dislikes when he sits down for a meal, and the longest paragraph in the bunch was dedicated to how Indian food doesn't float his boat. The column spurred immediate backlash, a doubling down by Weingarten, a response from Padma Lakshmi, a correction from the Post, and, eventually, an apology, per NBC News. More here on the controversy:

