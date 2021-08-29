Bidens Arrive at Dover

(Newser) – President Biden and his wife, Jill, traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday to honor the 13 US troops killed in the Kabul airport bombing last week. The Bidens were to meet privately with the troops' families in the morning, CNN reports, then watch the transfer of the troops' remains from the base tarmac at noon. Draped in a US flag, the cases holding the remains are carried individually by a team, in near silence, from a cargo plane to a vehicle. Biden has attended such transfers before, but this will be his first as president, per the AP. The president called the troops, who were at the airport to assist with evacuations, heroes in a statement on Saturday. "Their bravery and selflessness has enabled more than 117,000 people at risk to reach safety thus far," Biden said. (The victims include a Marine who posted a photo of a baby in her arms at the airport.)