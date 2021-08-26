Wrong Fuel Led to Doctor's Fatal Plane Crash

(Newser) – Because putting jet fuel in the wrong kind of plane can have catastrophic consequences, the filler nozzles are designed not to fit into tanks that take standard aviation fuel. But that didn't prevent the basic error that led to a deadly crash in 2019, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report. The report found that a worker at the Kokomo Municipal Airport in Indiana put the wrong kind of fuel in Florida surgeon Glenn Greenwald's plane, a twin-engine Piper Aerostar 602P that runs on standard aviation gasoline, the Kokomo Tribune reports. The worker told investigators that after he asked Greenwald if he wanted jet fuel and the doctor said yes, he positioned the nozzle at different angles over the filler necks, spilling about a gallon in the process.

story continues below

The crash . Greenwald, the plane's only occupant, was killed when both engines failed and he crashed into a bean field shortly after takeoff. The NTSB report quotes the Airplane Flying Handbook: "Jet fuel has disastrous consequences when introduced into AVGAS burning reciprocating airplane engines. A reciprocating engine operating on jet fuel may start, run, and power the airplane for a time long enough for the airplane to become airborne only to have the engine fail catastrophically after takeoff."

. Greenwald, the plane's only occupant, was killed when both engines failed and he crashed into a bean field shortly after takeoff. The NTSB report quotes the Airplane Flying Handbook: "Jet fuel has disastrous consequences when introduced into AVGAS burning reciprocating airplane engines. A reciprocating engine operating on jet fuel may start, run, and power the airplane for a time long enough for the airplane to become airborne only to have the engine fail catastrophically after takeoff." NTSB says pilot was also at fault. The report says Greenwald failed to adequately supervise the refueling. It quoted the handbook as saying pilots are advised to "witness the refueling to ensure that the correct fuel and quantity is dispensed into the airplane." The NTSB said it confirmed that the truck used to refuel Greenwald's aircraft had the required "JET A" markings.