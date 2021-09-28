Britney Spears' Lawyer Pulls No Punches in Latest Filing

(Newser) – Britney Spears' lawyer has responded forcefully to the new documentary and accompanying New York Times report alleging the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, surveilled her phone use and her bedroom. While it's always been clear that the elder Spears was not fit to serve as his daughter's conservator, Mathew Rosengart says in a new court filing—due to "his lack of financial acumen," "his bankruptcy," "his reported alcoholism," "the trauma he caused his daughter since childhood," and "the Domestic Violence Restraining Order recently issued against him"—now another reason can be added to those: "Mr. Spears engaged in horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy," Rosengart writes in the filing cited by the Los Angeles Times.

"Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines. While they are not evidence, the allegations warrant serious investigation," continues the filing, which again calls for Jamie Spears to be removed as conservator at the next hearing in the case, coming up Wednesday. Rosengart notes that in California, both parties must consent to private communications being recorded. Kevin Federline's lawyer agrees, telling the New York Post Federline likely "would be upset" if his children's private conversations with their mother had been recorded.

Meanwhile, another documentary, this one put out by CNN, was also released recently, and Britney may be speaking out on it. While it's not clear which documentary she's referring to—the New York Times' first one, Framing Britney Spears, the new follow-up Controlling Britney Spears, or CNN's Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle for Freedom—Fox News thinks she's talking about the CNN one in an Instagram post from Monday. "It's really crazy guys," she wrote. "I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times !!! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!!"

Sources tell TMZ a previous Instagram post, which has since been deleted, was referring to the CNN documentary when Britney said much of one particular film is not true. Her fiance, Sam Asghari, also spoke out about the slew of Britney documentaries on his Instagram story, BuzzFeed reports. "Past docs left [a] bad after taste. Im [sic] hopeful this one will be respectful," he said regarding Netflix's Britney vs. Spears, out Tuesday. "I question producers who made them 'just to shed light' without input or approval from subject." (Read more Britney Spears stories.)