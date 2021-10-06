(Newser) – A California man is suing a self-proclaimed psychic who he says promised to remove a curse on his marriage, ordered by an ex-girlfriend. Mauro Restrepo says he was in the midst of some bad luck when he performed a Google search for psychics on Sept. 17 and came across Sophia Adams' website, describing her as a "psychic love specialist" and "PhD Life Coach," per KNBC and the BBC. When Restrepo visited her office in Palos Verdes Estates, outside Los Angeles, Adams allegedly read his tarot cards, then told him that an ex-girlfriend had hired a witch to put a curse on his marriage.

Adams said the curse would endanger Restrepo, his children, and the marriage—unless she lifted it at a cost of $5,100, according to the suit filed Friday in Torrance Superior Court. Restrepo, who believed Adams to be a professional, claims to have paid a $1,000 deposit. But he says Adams "did not in any way help" his marriage and that he continued to suffer from anxiety, anguish, and a lack of sleep. He's now seeking $25,000 in damages for alleged fraud, negligence, civil conspiracy, and the infliction of emotional distress. The suit also names Adams' husband, daughter, and landlords, claiming they knew she was taking advantage of clients in her rented home and didn't intervene. (Read more psychic stories.)