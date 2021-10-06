Weird Political Maneuvering Is Happening in Idaho

(Newser) – Idaho Gov. Brad Little left the state on Tuesday, and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin took full advantage of that fact. With Little in Texas meeting with other Republican governors about border issues, McGeachin—who serves as acting governor in Little's absence and is running for governor herself—issued an executive order involving COVID-19 vaccines. Little was not having it.

McGeachin, a far-right Republican, tweeted Tuesday that she "fixed Gov. Little's Executive Order on 'vaccine passports' to make sure that K-12 schools and universities cannot require vaccinations OR require mandatory testing. I will continue to fight for your individual Liberty!"

The Idaho Statesman reports it builds on a similar order Little issued in April; his extended to state facilities but not K-12 public schools and didn't include language about testing.

