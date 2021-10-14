 
X

House May Hold Steve Bannon in Contempt

Committee vote is Tuesday over his refusal to appear before Jan. 6 panel
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 14, 2021 1:00 PM CDT
House Moves to Hold Bannon in Contempt
Steve Bannon speaks with reporters in New York in this file photo.   (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

(Newser) – A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has set a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House aide Steve Bannon after he defied the panel's subpoena. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the panel will vote Tuesday to recommend the charges, per the AP. That would send the recommendation to the full House for a vote. If the House votes to recommend the contempt charges against Bannon, the Justice Department will ultimately decide whether to prosecute. The committee had demanded documents and testimony from Bannon, who was in touch with former President Trump ahead of the attack.

story continues below

“The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas,” Thompson said in a statement. The panel had scheduled a Thursday deposition with Bannon, but his lawyer said that at Trump's direction he would not appear. A second witness called for a deposition Thursday, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel, also will not appear, according to two people familiar with the confidential negotiations. But Patel is still engaging with the committee, the people said. Two other aides who worked for Trump—former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and longtime Trump social media director Dan Scavino—are scheduled for depositions Friday. It is unclear whether they will appear.

(Read more Steve Bannon stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X