(Newser) – An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, putting the US on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. The Food and Drug Administration has already OK’d the kid-size doses— ust a third of the amount given to teens and adults—as safe and effective for the younger age group. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines, and its advisers unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to 28 million youngsters the AP reports.

If the CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, signs off as expected, it will mark the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the powerful protection of any COVID-19 vaccine. "Today is a monumental day in the course of this pandemic," Walensky told the advisory panel as it began its deliberations earlier Tuesday. She said while the risk of severe disease and death is lower in young children than adults, it is real—and that COVID-19 has had a profound social, mental health, and educational impact on youngsters, including widening disparities in learning. "There are children in the second grade who have never experienced a normal school year," Walensky said. "Pediatric vaccination has the power to help us change all of that."

Pediatricians in parts of the country are ready to start getting shots into little arms as soon as they get the final OK, as Pfizer already has begun shipping millions of doses to states, doctors' offices and pharmacies. Several CDC panelists who have cared for hospitalized youngsters said they want parents with questions to know the shots are safe and far better than gambling their child will escape a coronavirus infection. "I have vaccinated my kids,” said CDC adviser Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University, saying she wouldn't recommend something for other families unless she was comfortable with it for her own. "We have seen the devastation of this disease."