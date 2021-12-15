Stephen Curry Has a 'Very, Very, Very Special Night'

(Newser) – Stephen Curry became the NBA's career leader for 3-pointers and scored 22 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 105-96 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Curry made his 2,974th 3-pointer with 7:33 left in the first quarter, followed by a lengthy celebration inside Madison Square Garden where he hugged his parents, teammates and Ray Allen, whose record stood for 10 years, the AP reports. Curry's mark could last much longer, as he is taking and making 3s better than anyone in basketball. He came in averaging a career-high 5.4 per game and went 5 for 14 Tuesday, giving him a league-leading 145. Nobody else had made 100 entering play Tuesday.

story continues below

“I had great support here," Curry said during the TNT postgame interview, "This arena, I can’t express how much of an honor that was for the reaction here on the road and the appreciation for this milestone. And obviously, it was great to get the win on top of that. So, a very, very, very special night.” Curry, who set the record on the same Madison Square Garden court where he had a 54-point game in 2013 before becoming the NBA's two-time MVP, has already led the league in 3-pointers six times.

Reggie Miller, who held the record before Allen, was also at the game and, along with Allen, presented Curry with a jersey with a 2,974 on the back, the AP reports. That number could be 4,000 or more by the time Curry is done playing a game in a way that barely existed before him. “He has totally changed the game of basketball as we know it,” teammate Draymond Green said. "He has revolutionized the way the game is played and continues to leave fans in awe with his amazing artistry and extraordinary shooting ability,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "We congratulate him on this historic achievement." (Read more Stephen Curry stories.)